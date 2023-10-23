Uber Just Launched a Hot Air Balloon Ride Option

The new Uber reservation offers 90-minute rides through Göreme National Park, which features castles, caves, and open air frescoes from the 10th and 12th centuries. An Uber Balloon trip will cost €150 per person (around $159)—though Uber is offering 100 free flights as a way to celebrate the launch of the new feature.

Move over, regular Ubers . In Cappadocia, Turkey , you can now reserve a much cooler method of transportation. Just in time for hot air balloon season, you can now use the ride-hailing app to book hot air balloons in Cappadocia. With Uber seeing a 30% increase in travel to the country, the addition comes at a time when Turkey is becoming a top destination for many travelers—especially its famed scenes of hot air balloons floating over stunning vistas.

Uber Balloon follows the offering of Uber Boat in Mykonos and Uber Sleigh in Lapland so it seems the company has taken the "if you can travel on it, you can Uber it" approach to vehicles. The company has also recently launched slightly less unusual offerings like the ability to book an Uber Helicopter to and from major airports. I'm sure we're only a handful of years out from being able to Uber Space ourselves to the moon.

If you want to book an Uber Balloon, here are the steps to follow:

1. In the app, select "Reserve" and then type in the address of your hotel in Cappadocia.

2. Then, select "Cappadocia Balloon Flights" as your destination.

3. "Reserve" your Uber Balloon and select the date of departure. All departure times will be 6 am on the chosen date of departure. Trips must be booked at least 12 hours in advance.

4. Once your reservation is confirmed, the Uber Balloon provider will reach out to confirm details and for a copy of your passport.

5. You will be picked up directly from your hotel on the morning of your reservation, and taken to the balloon. After the ride, you will be taken back to the hotel.

The first four riders to book an Uber Balloon on select days of departure will be given one of those 100 free rides—so booking in advance definitely has perks.