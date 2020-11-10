Uber Will Let You Request Your Favorite Driver for Future Rides
Uber Reserve is set to roll out early next week.
There are certain qualities that make or break a decent Uber driver. Too talkative? Overly zealous with the break? Stingy with an aux cord? You probably want to pass on that repeat ride. But if you are lucky enough to find the one—i.e. they'll play "WAP" on repeat and manage Google Maps like a pro—you'll want them on lock.
Uber is now letting you do just that. The ride hailing platform is launching a new feature that lets you reserve trips 30 days in advance. As part of this rollout, which is set to hit apps early next week, you can save and request your favorite drivers for these future trips.
"Whether you're heading to a can't-miss appointment or simply need a few extra minutes to get out of the house, Uber Reserve has you covered," Uber product manager Geoff Tam-Scott told Thrillist via email Tuesday. "We built this product to give riders and drivers added certainty. With exclusive features like upfront driver matching and an on-time promise pickup guarantee, Uber Reserve offers riders peace of mind when you need it most. And for drivers, expanded control and insight into Reserve trips will allow them to more easily plan their time on the road, and select from opportunities that fit around their schedule."
There's quite a few benefits of going the Uber Reserve route. Not only can you plan your trip way in advance—and get your fare quote upfront at that—you'll also get driver matching, so you'll know exactly who's headed your way. Whether you request that fave driver of yours or just let the app choose for you doesn't matter.
The feature also includes some extra wiggle room on timing. As long as you request your ride at least two hours in advance, you'll have 15 minutes of waiting time for some extra flexibility. And if your driver doesn't show on time, you'll snag $50 in Uber Cash to makeup for it.
There is one little caveat, however. You'll have to upgrade your ride if you want in on Uber Reserve. The update is currently available exclusively for Black and SUV rides across Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Charleston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, DC, Fort-Myers/Naples, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New Jersey, New York City, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Seattle. The company is planning to expand to UberX, Comfort, and XL by end of year.
