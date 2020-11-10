Uber Will Let You Request Your Favorite Driver for Future Rides

There are certain qualities that make or break a decent Uber driver. Too talkative? Overly zealous with the break? Stingy with an aux cord? You probably want to pass on that repeat ride. But if you are lucky enough to find the one—i.e. they'll play "WAP" on repeat and manage Google Maps like a pro—you'll want them on lock.

Uber is now letting you do just that. The ride hailing platform is launching a new feature that lets you reserve trips 30 days in advance. As part of this rollout, which is set to hit apps early next week, you can save and request your favorite drivers for these future trips.

"Whether you're heading to a can't-miss appointment or simply need a few extra minutes to get out of the house, Uber Reserve has you covered," Uber product manager Geoff Tam-Scott told Thrillist via email Tuesday. "We built this product to give riders and drivers added certainty. With exclusive features like upfront driver matching and an on-time promise pickup guarantee, Uber Reserve offers riders peace of mind when you need it most. And for drivers, expanded control and insight into Reserve trips will allow them to more easily plan their time on the road, and select from opportunities that fit around their schedule."