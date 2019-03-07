A Bird, Breast Milk, 10 Pounds of Pork: Uber Reveals the 50 Weirdest Things Left in Cars

If you frequent ride sharing services, like Uber, you know there’s nothing more frightening than the moment the door shuts behind you, your driver steps on the gas, and you realize you forgot something. It’s happened to most of us, and getting your things back can be hellish. Some people never do, which is where Uber’s Lost & Found Index comes in. The list includes commonly overlooked items, like wallets, phones, and keys, but also some truly weird stuff found in the backseat of Ubers around the country.
The ride-hailing service compiled a full list for 2019 of the most commonly, and most surprising, items as well as the cities where the most things are left behind. Typically, people forget phones, cameras, glasses, wallets, and keys in Ubers -- the same things you probably often forget when you walk out the door on any given day. But there are some truly bizarre objects being left behind, and that’s what we really need to talk about.
The 50 Most Unique Items Lost in Ubers
1. Eight week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua
2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
3. A photo of a New Years kiss
4. Six chicken tenders from 7-Eleven
5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
6. Full set of 18K gold teeth
7. Professional grade hula hoop
8. Salmon head
9. Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
10. Birth certificate and social security card
11. Star Wars skateboard
12. Very important headband with peacock feathers
13. A propane tank
14. A tray of eggs
15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
16. Lego championship wrestling belt
17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top
19. Breast pump with breast milk
20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
21. A shopping cart
22. Ancestry kit
23. Lotion and beard oil
24. Silver and peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
25. Small handmade cat puppet
26. Babe Ruth signed baseball
27. White gold wedding band with diamonds
28. McDonald’s visor and large fries
29. Harry Potter magic wand
30. A special pizza costume
31. A bird
32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
33. Cheer skirt with a lion head
34. Yeezy boost 350 butters
35. A mannequin
36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
37. A fog machine
38. Japanese style mandolin
39. Full fish tank with fish and water
40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
41. One Gucci flip flop
42. Red Lobster takeout
43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
44. 5x7 prom picture of me and my husband
45. 0lbs pull pork and 10lbs pulled chicken
46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet
49. My dirty laundry
50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice
We’ll give you a moment to wrap your head around someone forgetting their dog... or a full fish tank. According to Uber’s research, the most forgetful days of the week are Saturdays and Sundays, and the times people are most likely to leave things behind are late at night -- between 11pm and 1am. Can’t imagine why that is. Perhaps consult the person who forgot a piece of parchment paper with “sap” on it. The most forgetful days of the year were January 1, 2018 and October 29, 2018 (New Years and pre-Halloween).
Uber also figured out the days people are most likely to forget specific items. For example, watches are most often left behind on Mondays, headphones are often forgotten on Tuesday, laptops on Wednesday, books on Thursday, passports on Friday and phones and cakes (uh, what?) on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The latter data shows it’s not always strange stuff that gets forgotten. In fact, Uber put together a list of the things drivers regularly find in the backs of their cars, too.
The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items
1. Phone
2. Camera
3. Wallet
4. Keys
5. Purse/Backpack
6. Clothing
7. Glasses
8. Headphones
9. Vape/E-cig
10. ID/License
These things, we can understand. They’re the items you probably don’t think twice about taking out, and it’s easy to forget that you set it on a seat or something before hopping out at your destination. Still, they’re important, and we should all probably resolve to do better at looking after our things. Replacing headphones may not seem like a major expense (unless you’re Team AirPods), but it adds up.
The most forgetful places in the United States are East Alabama; Gallup, New Mexico; Cookeville, Tennessee; College Station, Texas; and Tallahassee, Florida, which makes you wonder what’s going on down south that so many people can’t remember their belongings, but that’s a story for another day. Major cities like New York, Boston, and Los Angeles didn’t even make the top 10. This may be surprising to some, but people in big cities are accustomed to riding public transport, and traversing crowded places where they’re continually making sure their important belongs are still in their bags or pockets, so it kind of makes sense.
Most people are able to take the steps, outlined in this video Uber put together, and track their stuff down. Not everyone is so lucky, though. Unless you’re a driver’s last ride of the day, there are dozens, if not more, people getting in the car after you, and with each person shuffling in and out, the likelihood of getting your stuff back (especially valuables like Yeezys and Louboutins) decreases. So stop mindlessly scrolling and keep an eye on your belongings, pals.
