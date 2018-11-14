Uber Is Finally Launching a Rewards Program That Gets You Cheap Rides

Just days after Lyft announced its own rewards program, Uber has proclaimed that it's going to court your business by giving you the perks you so deserve for refusing to ever walk anywhere ever -- with a new rewards program called Uber Rewards.
The program, which starts on November 14, will feature four tiers: Blue, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. You can opt-in via the Uber app for free. It'll apply to Uber and Uber Eats with plans to add bikes and scooters at a later date. Nine cities will get the program early, and over the next few months, it will spread to all riders. If you live in Miami, New Jersey, Denver, Tampa, New York, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and San Diego, congrats on your new perks.
You'll earn one point for every dollar spent on UberPool and Uber Eats; two for UberX, UberXL, Select, and WAV; and three for Black and Black SUV. Everyone starts on the Blue tier, but after 500 points you'll move up to Gold; after 2,500 to Platinum; and after 7,500 to Diamond. Your tier membership only lasts for 6 months, however, starting on the day you signed up for the program. Once that's passed, you'll be back at Blue.
For the Blue tier, you'll get $5 added to your Uber Cash balance, which you can spend on rides and Eats, for every 500 points you earn.
For the Gold tier, you'll be able to cancel and rebook trips within 15 minutes and the cancellation fee will be refunded. You'll also have faster response times from more experienced drivers and delivery people.
For the Platinum tier, you'll get price protection on a specific route of your choice. That means you'll get a set price between two locations on UberX, so traffic won't add cost to your trip. Also, you'll get priority service when being picked up from airports.
Finally, for the Diamond tier, you'll get the benefits above, plus "premium support" on the phone from customer service. You'll get "complimentary surprise upgrades" from UberX to premium options like Uber Black and access to the "UberX Diamond" option, which connects you to highly rated drivers. Diamond members also will be able to opt out of the delivery fee on three Uber Eats orders every six months.
If you're not in one of the nine cities above, you can join the waitlist, which will allow you to contribute every dollar you spend on Uber and Uber Eats in the six months before you're able to join to your membership level. So, if you actually refuse to ever walk again, you could start out on Diamond.
