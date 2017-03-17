Uber's Got Another Big Problem on Its Hands

Uber's got another mess on its hands in the wake of several controversies of late. But the latest wrench in the car service's wheels was an unexpected operational one: apparently the company's driverless cars bust after less than a mile, requiring, err, drivers to take over, according to a new report.

Recode obtained internal documents from the company that illustrate the issue. Uber measures rider experience in testing its self-driving pilot program, along several other metrics. One of those is "disengagements," aka "times a human has to take over for the computer." Those takeovers can mean anything from "critical interventions" like times when your car's about to hit a baby or crash into a gas station or just when the car is experiencing jerky movements, among other scenarios.