Here's How to Book a Free Reindeer Ride with Uber Sleigh

Uber officially does it all. The ride share app-slash-food delivery platform—which also supplies helicopters, party buses,and restaurant reservations now—is introducing Uber Sleigh. And yep, it's exactly what it sounds like. You can book a reindeer-pulled sleigh ride directly through the app now.

Here's the real kicker: It's free. The sleigh ride part, that is. You will have to get yourself to Lapland, Finland, where said reindeer will be pulling said sleighs. The experience is bookable during two time-slots this month: 10 am and 2 pm between December 12 and December 18.