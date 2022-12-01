Here's How to Book a Free Reindeer Ride with Uber Sleigh
Take a reindeer-pulled sleigh ride through Santa Clause's hometown.
Uber officially does it all. The ride share app-slash-food delivery platform—which also supplies helicopters, party buses,and restaurant reservations now—is introducing Uber Sleigh. And yep, it's exactly what it sounds like. You can book a reindeer-pulled sleigh ride directly through the app now.
Here's the real kicker: It's free. The sleigh ride part, that is. You will have to get yourself to Lapland, Finland, where said reindeer will be pulling said sleighs. The experience is bookable during two time-slots this month: 10 am and 2 pm between December 12 and December 18.
"At Uber, we're always looking at ways to bring a little magic to every trip, and with just the tap of a button you could be on a once-in-a-lifetime tour of one of the most beautiful places on earth," Vice President and General Manager of EMEA Mobility Anabel Diaz said in a statement. "We're delighted to bring Christmas dreams to life with the launch of Uber Sleigh in Lapland."
The sleigh ride will include a trip through the snow-covered forest to Rovaniemi, which just so happens to be the officially recognized hometown of Santa Clause.