A Lyft Driver Is Suing Uber Over 'Hell' Program

Earlier in April, it was revealed Uber had allegedly been tracking Lyft drivers in secret with a program called "Hell." The ride-sharing company is now being sued by plaintiff Michael Gonzales, a Lyft driver during the time "Hell" was operational, who is seeking $5 million in a class-action lawsuit, as first reported by The Information's Amir Efrati.
Using "Hell," Uber was allegedly able to see how many Lyft drivers were available in a given area, access their personal information, and see how much rides cost in the area. The program could also allegedly determine if drivers were working for both companies in an effort to get a leg up on its biggest competitor.
This lawsuit, which can be read at the website of one of Gonzales's attorneys, has been filed in a Northern District of California court and alleges Uber violated the privacy of Lyft drivers, engaged in unfair competition, and limited business opportunities for Lyft drivers. "Uber accomplished this by incentivizing drivers working on both platforms to work primarily for Uber, thereby reducing the supply of Lyft drivers which resulted in increased wait times for Lyft customers and diminished earnings for Lyft drivers," according to the lawsuit.
When the allegations from The Information originally cropped up, as noted in the court documents, Uber did not deny the existence of "Hell." The company has, however, disputed claims of "privileged dispatch" that gave preference to drivers working for both Lyft and Uber.
At the time of publication, Uber had not responded to a request for comment.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.