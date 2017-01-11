Uber Drivers Say They Deserve Tips for Driving You Everywhere

One Uber driver who spoke to BI lamented the paltry hourly rates he sometimes earns, which he said could plummet to $4 an hour when business is slow. "Sometimes it's as low as $4 an hour, and that's before wear and tear, gas, routine maintenance, and now regularly replacing my brakes. On a really good day, I might make $10 per hour, and there's the very rare occasion I might make up to $25 in an hour, but that's not per hour. We provide a service, yet you think we don't deserve tips."

The consensus around tipping is basically universal, according to the survey. Why Uber drivers might be especially fuming can make sense, particularly in light of some the company’s newest programs, like Uber Eats, which sees drivers delivering food in addition to their traditional on-demand taxiing. In essence, drivers claim they’re being asked to do more for less, and aren’t seeing the fruit of their labor materialize in any enduring way.