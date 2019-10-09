Uber Will Let You Bring Your Pet Along for the Ride, if You Pay Up

While Uber has never outright banned pets from riding, it also hasn't made the process particularly easy. You have to notify your driver, request permission, and potentially deal with a lot of cancellations. But now, the company is testing a new feature that will make riding with your pup so much easier.
A new Uber option dubbed UberPet will test-launch on October 16 in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa Bay, according to a report by Fast Company. But because it's Uber, and they love bleeding us dry, there will be a surcharge associated. For an extra $2-$5, your dog or cat or, I don't know, hedgehog (?) can ride with you. Whatever. The company won't discriminate; the official policy allows "household pets," so interpret that as you will. Rabbits, hamsters, birds (in cages) and fish (in bowls) are also listed as OK.
Though some are pissed about the surcharge -- "This would never fly if you had to pay extra to bring your child in an Uber," one user argued -- others have chimed in to request drivers with pets. "How to riders select the option of an @Uber that comes with pets? I would definitely pay this 'small surcharge' to be picked up by Golden Retriever puppies," another added. Which, yep, same.
Technically, UberPet isn't entirely new; it popped up across the Asian and Latin American markets like Brazil, Singapore, and Mexico years ago. The test rollout in the aforementioned cities is the feature's United States debut. But if you're anything like me (i.e. rage tweeting Uber for not bringing the feature to New York), chill. The company does have plans for a nationwide rollout.
Alright, Lyft. Your move.
