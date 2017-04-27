Uber Just Made It Way Easier For Drivers to See Your Passenger Rating

While the recent focus on Uber has largely been about the company’s unraveling PR nightmares, the app’s newest update shifts the spotlight over to something a bit more practical for its 40 million users: rider ratings.
In a blogpost, Uber notes that it’ll now be easier for drivers to see your rider rating before you enter a car, as the score will be listed right under your name. There’s nothing like transparency after all, and the idea is to curtail the naughty behavior you might sometimes exhibit in an Uber at 3 a.m. Don’t forget that a bad rating can still sully your status on the app, and never do these things in an Uber, by the way.
“These updates are part of our continued effort to ensure everyone has a 5-star ride because Uber is better for all when both drivers and riders do their part,” the company writes.
The app’s update is twofold, as another change to the UberPOOL rating system is rolling out. If you give your driver anything less than a 5-star rating, you’ll be asked to expound on your reasoning with a few options:
This can be viewed as something of a concession to Uber drivers, who’ve been at the crux of one of Uber’s covert surveillance operations, known as the Hell program. Drivers in some cities are also lobbying to integrate a tipping feature into the app, much like the one employed by its main competitor, Lyft.
Uber says the impetus behind the update comes after drivers complained “that we need to do more to make our rating system fairer.” It looks, at the moment, that the company is listening.
