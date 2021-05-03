You Can Now Make Vaccine Appointments in the Uber App & Get a Free Ride

In the ongoing push to get as many people as possible vaccinated against Covid-19, Uber has announced a new partnership with Walgreen's to make getting a vaccine even easier.

You can now schedule a vaccine appointment at Walgreen's from inside the Uber app. With the appointment made through a car service app, you can, of course, schedule a ride to the appointment as part of the scheduling process. Even better, Uber will take you there and back for free.

More than 103 million people in the US are fully vaccinated and more than 146 million have received at least one dose, according to the most recent CDC data. That's almost 40% of adults. That's a great start, but it's still short of the 70-85% vaccine rate that Dr. Anthony Fauci has said the US needs to hit to reach herd immunity. The new program is an effort to help raise the vaccination rate, removing obstacles many face in accessing vaccination services. (Though, transportation is not the only obstacle the world faces in an effort to stop the pandemic.)

The new scheduling and free rides feature was announced on April 30 as part of a suite of new features in the app, which includes the ability to rent a car through the app, as well as having it dropped off right at your door.