Uber Has Expanded Its Free Rides to Vaccine Appointment Program & Anyone Can Use It Now

In early May, Uber unveiled an updated mobile app that allowed you to book vaccination appointments at Walgreen's locations across the US right in the company's app. Then, they'd give you a free ride to get your vaccination against Covid-19. It was an effort to help remove a barrier for people who may not have easy access to transportation for vaccine appointments.

President Joe Biden announced last week that Lyft and Uber will be offering all Americans free rides to their vaccination appointments. On May 24, Uber announced the details around that significant expansion of its free ride program. You no longer have to book your vaccine appointment through the app or even at Walgreen's to get a free ride. Uber will now drive you to any vaccination appointment for free. Or, if it's a long way away, you might just get a ride at a significant discount.

The updated in-app experience gives you access to vaccine.gov data, which helps locate nearby vaccination locations with information from almost 80,000 providers. Anyone can use the app to get a free ride in each direction, including four one-way trips for anyone getting a vaccination that requires two doses. Though, the fine print is that the free ride is any ride up to $25. If you need to go further than that for your appointment, you'll get $25 off the ride in each direction.

Your driver will still be paid in full for bringing you to the appointment, with Uber footing the bill for the free rides. (That's opposed to public money being used to pay drivers.) Though, of course, you're still welcome to tip your driver. If you use the app to get to a vaccine appointment, note that Uber still requires passengers and drivers across the country to wear a mask for the duration of the trip.

Once your appointment is booked, you can tap "Vaccine" inside the Uber app. Then there's an option that says "Get your free ride now," which, unsurprisingly, is how you get your free ride. It's another step toward President Biden's goal of having 70% of Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 by July 4 of this year.