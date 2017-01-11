Uber Will Ban You if You Break These New Rules

Just like taxi drivers, there's a damn good chance your next Uber driver will have plenty of horror stories involving sex, vomit, and other seedy backseat acts -- if you ask 'em. That's probably why the company released new guidelines for riders on Thursday, revealing for the first time exactly what it'll take for you to get banned from using the service.

As explained in a report by The Verge, the tech and transportation giant updated its Community Guidelines page to include a list of several specific offenses that'll get your Uber account deactivated. Up until now, the company's guidelines were somewhat vague, which could explain why some users have been suddenly banned without explanation in the past. But now, the rules are clear, or as Uber’s head of North American operations Rachel Holt described them in a blog post, "in plain English."