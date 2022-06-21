Uber Pool Is Returning to Select Cities Under a New Name

Uber suspended its shared-ride option, Uber Pool, at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained unavailable ever since. Now, the company is introducing a rebranded service called UberX Share that will once again allow you to split the cost of your trip with another rider.

The revamped service provides riders an upfront discount when selected and will give you up to 20% off the cost of your trip if you match with another rider along the way. To address previous complaints that pooling could add significant time to your journey, it will only match you with riders headed in the same direction.

The company says its goal is for an UberX Share to arrive no more than eight minutes after a typical UberX ride. Each request provides one seat, a change from Uber Pool that would allow you up to two seats. Local mask laws still apply, although masks are now optional in ride-sharing services in most of the US.

UberX Share is now available in select cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh. It's expected to expand into more markets in the coming months.