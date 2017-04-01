News

Uber Reveals The 50 Weirdest Things People Lose in its Cars

By Published On 04/01/2017 By Published On 04/01/2017
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Here is a Big Dog Carrying a Little Dog in a Bucket

related

Guessing Anyone's Social Security Number is Shockingly Simple

related

McDonald's Just Got Hacked Again in a Big Way

related

The Most LGBTQ-Friendly City in Every Red State in America

Uber, a company blindsided by a deluge of awful PR during it's no good, terrible, very bad start to 2017, has revealed the Lost & Found Index -- "a snapshot of our riders’ most commonly forgotten items," according to a company blogpost. People often take Ubers in the midst of a drunken bender or in a frantic rush to catch a flight, so it's natural that the thousands of daily riders lose some of their belongings in the process. 

But what are people leaving behind the most? The company revealed the ten most common lost items, and they are as follows: 

  • Phone
  • Ring
  • Keys
  • Wallet
  • Glasses
  • Purse
  • License/ID
  • Gloves/Glove
  • Charger
  • Sunglasses


Okay, but what about all the weird stuff? The company did its due-diligence in dredging up the 50 most obscure (and probably embarrassing) items people leave behind. "Hot Cheetos," "smoke achine," "valuable Nordic walking poles" and "elf cut-out" are among the top contenders. 

  • Valuable Nordic walking poles
  • Paintings
  • Lobster
  • Sweet potato care package
  • Paycheck
  • Guitar
  • Engagement ring
  • Rubber mallet
  • School papers
  • Chair
  • Laser
  • Hot Cheetos
  • Notary bag
  • Pool stick
  • Smoke machine
  • Pearl earrings
  • Wedding outfit
  • Hard drive
  • Stroller
  • Bulletproof vest
  • Crime & Punishment (book)
  • Valium
  • Grill set
  • Meat packet
  • Corn hole boards
  • Wooden hat
  • Lottery ticket
  • Back massage device
  • Rose quartz
  • Mustard
  • Bible
  • Elf cut-out
  • Tap handle
  • Expensive slipper
  • Harry Potter glasses
  • Salsa Verde
  • Kite
  • Cape
  • Potted plant
  • Nintendo
  • Dog sweater
  • Contact lenses
  • Diary
  • Tickets
  • Arm sling
  • Taser
  • Vacuum
  • Jewelry box
  • Money bag
  • Violin

As far as the most forgetful cities in North America are concerned, the company listed those, too: 

  • Los Angeles
  • New York City
  • San Francisco
  • Chicago
  • Miami
  • Washington D.C.
  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Toronto
  • Dallas

If you find yourself among the scrum of forgetful customers, the company provided a video that'll ostensibly help you remember your stuff. Let's hope it helps. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The World's Fastest Bumper Car Can Blow Past Every Speed Limit

related

READ MORE
Look at All These Morons Who Eat Cereal the Wrong Way

related

READ MORE
Keanu Reeves Has a 'Matrix' Bass Guitar and We Have so Many Questions

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More