Uber Reveals The 50 Weirdest Things People Lose in its Cars

Uber, a company blindsided by a deluge of awful PR during it's no good, terrible, very bad start to 2017, has revealed the Lost & Found Index -- "a snapshot of our riders’ most commonly forgotten items," according to a company blogpost. People often take Ubers in the midst of a drunken bender or in a frantic rush to catch a flight, so it's natural that the thousands of daily riders lose some of their belongings in the process.
But what are people leaving behind the most? The company revealed the ten most common lost items, and they are as follows:
- Phone
- Ring
- Keys
- Wallet
- Glasses
- Purse
- License/ID
- Gloves/Glove
- Charger
- Sunglasses
Okay, but what about all the weird stuff? The company did its due-diligence in dredging up the 50 most obscure (and probably embarrassing) items people leave behind. "Hot Cheetos," "smoke achine," "valuable Nordic walking poles" and "elf cut-out" are among the top contenders.
- Valuable Nordic walking poles
- Paintings
- Lobster
- Sweet potato care package
- Paycheck
- Guitar
- Engagement ring
- Rubber mallet
- School papers
- Chair
- Laser
- Hot Cheetos
- Notary bag
- Pool stick
- Smoke machine
- Pearl earrings
- Wedding outfit
- Hard drive
- Stroller
- Bulletproof vest
- Crime & Punishment (book)
- Valium
- Grill set
- Meat packet
- Corn hole boards
- Wooden hat
- Lottery ticket
- Back massage device
- Rose quartz
- Mustard
- Bible
- Elf cut-out
- Tap handle
- Expensive slipper
- Harry Potter glasses
- Salsa Verde
- Kite
- Cape
- Potted plant
- Nintendo
- Dog sweater
- Contact lenses
- Diary
- Tickets
- Arm sling
- Taser
- Vacuum
- Jewelry box
- Money bag
- Violin
As far as the most forgetful cities in North America are concerned, the company listed those, too:
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- San Francisco
- Chicago
- Miami
- Washington D.C.
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Toronto
- Dallas
If you find yourself among the scrum of forgetful customers, the company provided a video that'll ostensibly help you remember your stuff. Let's hope it helps.