This New Battery Alternative Could Charge Your Phone in Seconds

Although life is constantly made easier by your smartphone, one glaring caveat is your device’s dwindling battery. As we’ve repeatedly noted, your phone’s lifespan is often precarious, but scientists are tackling this issue head on, developing battery alternatives that could basically make your iPhone immortal.

One great example is a new development from the University of Central Florida, where researchers are on the cusp of creating new technology that could charge your phone in just a matter of seconds. By replacing a traditional phone battery with hyper-flexible supercapacitors, smartphones could very well be entering a bold new frontier.