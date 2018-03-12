'What the F*ck Is That Thing?': Video of U.S. Pilots Spotting UFO Declassified

Don't barricade yourself in the cellar just yet, but another UFO video has been declassified. And it's surprisingly credible.
You may remember that back in December it was revealed that the US Defense Department had been running a secret UFO investigation unit from 2007 to 2012 on a budget of up to $22 million. In the wake of these revelations, two videos of US military spotting UFOs were published by the The New York Times. The one above is the third and latest to be released, this one through To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science (TTSA). (Let's remember that the criterion for being considered a UFO is being unidentified, not being piloted by an anteater-looking monster with six thumbs.)
This third video was shot in 2015 and shows an encounter between US Navy pilots and a UFO with no wings and no tail. The pilots were flying a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet at 25,000 feet along the East Coast. As they track the aircraft, the pilots become increasingly excited. "Whoa, got it! Woo-hoo! What the f**k is that thing?" one exclaims, per the video. The other then shouts, "Oh my gosh, dude! Look at that flying!"
The 35-second video was released on Friday by TTSA, a private scientific research and media group. While the name sounds like a little much, it's helmed by Hal Puthoff, a NASA and US Department of Defense adviser, and James Semivan, a former Central Intelligence Agency official. Also, former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge is its co-founder, president, and interim CEO. Do with that information what you will.
Writing for the The Washington Post, Christopher Mellon, former United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and current advisor to TTSA, said: "Is it possible that America has been technologically leap-frogged by Russia or China? Or, as many people wondered after the videos were first published by The New York Times in December, might they be evidence of some alien civilization?"
Bemoaning the shutdown of official government investigations into UFOs, Mellon added, "Unfortunately, we have no idea, because we aren’t even seeking answers."
In December, Luis Elizondo, a former UFO investigator for the Defense Department, asserted that there's evidence that we may not be alone. The Defense Department has been silent on the video thus far.
James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist.