UFO Sightings Are On the Rise and Here's Where They're Happening

With Wednesday's announcement of seven Earth-sized planets around the dwarf star TRAPPIST-1, everyone is ready to go full Giorgio A. Tsoukalos. But it's not just NASA's revelation that has people feeling this way. UFO sightings at large have been rising rapidly over the last 30 years.

Statistician Sam Monfort put this into stark relief by creating visualizations of data from the National UFO Reporting Centre. As you can see below, the number of reported sightings began to skyrocket in the '80s.