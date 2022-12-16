U.K. Airports Are Dropping Their Bans on Liquids & Laptops in Bags

Packing tiny travel-size bottles of all your necessary toiletries can be such a pain, especially when you have a seven-step skincare routine to stay on top of.

If you're planning to fly out of any UK-based airport in 2024, this won't be a problem. You'll be able to pack as many skincare products as you need. That's because the British government this week announced a change in policy that will eliminate the need for passengers to remove liquids, gels, aerosols, and electronics from their carry-on bags when passing through security.

The new policy will make it mandatory for all UK-based airports to implement new technology similar to CT scanners in hospitals. This computerized tomography equipment will provide a detailed interior view of a bag's contents. London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports have already invested in said technology.

"The tiny toiletry has become a staple of airport security checkpoints, but that's all set to change," Transport Secretary Mark Harper told Lonely Planet. "By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queuing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats."

Once the current requirement is phased out, the current 100ml liquid container limit will be extended to 2 liters. The change in policy and updated technology will hopefully lead to fewer delays and shorter security queue times.

The latest change serves as more evidence that Europe is miles ahead of the US on flight efficiency. Earlier this month the European Commission announced it would do away with cellular airplane mode requirements for take-off and landing, which will open the door to in-flight phone calls on flights within the European Union starting next year.