You Could Get Paid $4,000 a Month to Watch Dating Shows on TV

If you're obsessed with dating shows, you're going to want to hear this. A dating app in the United Kingdom is hiring a "Dating Show Dissector" to watch dating shows and give feedback.

Power of Music (POM), a dating app that matches people based on their music preferences, is looking to bring someone on to watch popular UK dating shows to help create content for the company's blog and social media, according to Insider. Among the many shows, the selected candidate will be asked to watch The Cabins, Too Hot to Handle, and—of course—Love Island. In addition to watching the shows, the candidate will need to share their perspective on what went wrong in various relationships on a given show.

"We thought it would be a great idea to take everyone's favorite TV genre and turn it into some valuable life lessons and amazing content for our users," Vihan Patel, POM's founder, said in a statement.

The listing includes a little insight into what kind of person POM is looking for. According to the job posting, the ideal candidate isn't just someone who is obsessed with reality TV or dating shows. It's someone who's interested in the "insight it gives into human behavior." Applicants must be over 18 and have good written English skills and a reliable internet connection.

Patel told Insider that talent is critical here. "In most of our roles, this is exactly what we're looking for," he said. "Skills can be taught, but passion and talent are harder to find. You've got to meet the vibe check so just be authentically yourself."

The role is a three-month commitment. POM estimates that the selected candidate will work about seven hours a week. As far as the schedule, it's flexible. Hours should work with each show's schedule. POM will also cover the cost of any necessary TV subscriptions, so you won't have to worry about covering that—at least while you're working with them. The company will pay £100 ($134) per hour-long episode, which equals about £3,033 ($4,061) per month. As noted in the listing, that's about what you'd get paid at a job making £40,000 ($53,565) a year... And all you have to do is watch a little TV.

You have to hurry, though, as the application deadline is January 28, 2022.