Vaccinated Americans Will Be Allowed to Visit England Without Quarantining
The new rule goes into effect on August 2.
The world is slowly but surely reopening to vaccinated travelers. More and more countries are lifting restrictions for visitors who have had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A new option is opening up to those who are protected from the virus: the United Kingdom.
Fully vaccinated American travelers and European Union citizens will be allowed to visit England without quarantining, according to a new announcement from the UK government, CNBC reports. The new rule will apply from August 2, and include anyone who has received a full vaccine—read, both doses where applicable—approved either in the US or the European Union.
A negative PCR test taken within three days will still be required before departure, as well as one taken two days after arrival in England, however, per CNBC.
The announcement follows a July 19 update from authorities stating that vaccinated UK tourists who had visited "amber list" countries, or countries with low COVID-19 numbers, could return home without quarantining.
Unfortunately for UK travelers hoping to visit the US, the Biden administration has announced that, due to the Delta variant, it will keep current travel restrictions in place. These include a ban on the majority of non-US citizens from coming into the country, per Reuters.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also recently released new guidance for Americans, advising that even those who are fully vaccinated should go back to wearing masks indoors "in areas of substantial or high transmission."