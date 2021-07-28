Vaccinated Americans Will Be Allowed to Visit England Without Quarantining

The world is slowly but surely reopening to vaccinated travelers. More and more countries are lifting restrictions for visitors who have had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A new option is opening up to those who are protected from the virus: the United Kingdom.

Fully vaccinated American travelers and European Union citizens will be allowed to visit England without quarantining, according to a new announcement from the UK government, CNBC reports. The new rule will apply from August 2, and include anyone who has received a full vaccine—read, both doses where applicable—approved either in the US or the European Union.

A negative PCR test taken within three days will still be required before departure, as well as one taken two days after arrival in England, however, per CNBC.