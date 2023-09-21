U.K. Visas Are About to Get Quite a Bit More Expensive

Setting foot on British lands is about to cost you a little more than you may have expected.

The UK government is bumping up the price for most visas, and travelers planning to visit the country will be at least 15% more, Euronews reports. That, unfortunately, includes tourist and student visas as well.

The move comes after the announcement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in July of this year, who said that visa prices would become higher following the wage increase in the UK public sector.

How much more you'll need to shell out depends on what visa you need. Visit visas for less than six months will increase in price by £15 (which is roughly $18 at the time of writing), ending up in costing a total of £115 ($141). Other visa prices will go up even more, depending on how long they last for. Visit visas for up to five years, for example, will go from £670 ($824) to £771 ($948), which is a £101 difference. Student visas will also take a hit. Those applying for such visas from outside the UK will have to pay £490 ($602), which is £127 more than the current fee.

Luckily, some visas won't be affected. Those include transit visas, which are those required to enter the UK temporarily as a way to get to your final destination. Keep in mind, though, that those visas aren't free—they just won't increase in price.

The new fees will be effective starting October 4 of this year, and they are subject to parliament approval. For more information and to see a complete breakdown of impacted visa fees and changes, you can visit this website.