The UK Will No Longer Require International Travelers to Quarantine

Throughout the pandemic, the United Kingdom has had a constantly changing but relatively strict set of policies for international travelers. Fully vaccinated Americans have been able to enter the country with relative ease since August, but for nationals of other countries, entering has meant mandatory quarantine periods in government-run hotels.

Starting Monday, the UK will remove the last seven countries from its "red list," which were determined to be the highest risk countries. Travelers coming from countries on the red list were required to quarantine before moving freely in the country. Going forward, there won't be quarantine requirements for anyone traveling into the UK just because of their nation of origin. The last seven countries removed from the list were Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

"Whether it's reuniting family members or making it easier for businesses to trade, the success of the vaccine rollout both at home and abroad has allowed us to reach this milestone," said Grant Shapps, Britain's transportation secretary in a statement to the New York Times.

The easing of restrictions comes as 67% of the UK's population have been fully vaccinated, according to Our World In Data. The rollback on required quarantines won't be guaranteed to continue in the coming weeks. As Christmas comes closer, the government might put new restrictions in place for international travel based on infection rates, and the red list will be reviewed every three weeks to determine if new countries should be added.