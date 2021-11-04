Salads Sold at Kroger & Elsewhere Have Been Recalled Due to Pieces of Plastic

Less than a week after Dole recalled a variety of garden salads due to Listeria, more salads have been recalled.

Ukrop's Homestyle Foods is recalling salads sold in six states after its production team found pieces of brown hard plastic in its salads. The plastic bits, which could be a choking hazard, were found in an ingredient from one of Ukrop's suppliers.

The company's notice, shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), states that it has received no reports of injuries from the salads. Still, six salad varieties and a packaged Caesar wrap are being recalled. All of the below-listed salads have a sell-by date of October 24, and the wrap has a sell-by date of October 23.

Chef Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken and Bacon Cobb Salad

Garden Side Salad

Mexican Side Salad

Southwestern Style Salad

Chicken Caesar Wrap

All of the products were sold in clear plastic containers with Ukrop's logo on the label. They were sold at Ukrop's Market Hall in Richmond, Virginia; Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, Virginia; Food Lion stores in Virginia and North Carolina; and Kroger stores across Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio.