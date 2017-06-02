News

This Nacho Mountain Destroys All Other Nachos

Published On 06/01/2017
Bar Burrito/Facebook

In this country, there are taco-covered-pizzas and enough cheeseburgers to dedicate a national holiday in honor of ground beef. But in the northern wilds of the United Kingdom lies a mountain of nacho cheese so distinct and imposing that it might as well cast a shadow across the Atlantic. Why? Because it's like, really, really big. 

Feast your eyes upon the Nacho Mountain, a creation from Bar Burrito, a chain based in the UK. While details concerning this monumental pile of nacho-matter are scant, we can only assume the recipe is a laughably intense combination of cheese, sour cream, meat, peppers, lettuce, and salsa. These hedonists posted the final results of their creation to Instagram, daring anyone brave enough to journey out to one of the restaurant's Edinburgh, Scotland locations to confront the Nacho Mountain™. 

Foodbeast was at Bar Burrito to witness the spectacle earlier today, providing this very in-depth reportage: 

Being that nacho heaven resides in Scotland, for the time being, it might be kind of hard to take the restaurant up on its offer. However, you can take solace in the fact that there's a 3-foot burrito probably much closer to you, and you can get there via domestic travel. 

[h/t Foodbeast]

Sam Blum likes nachos, but not that many nachos. Follow him @Blumnessmonster. 

