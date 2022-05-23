Your Fancy Cheeseboard Skills Could Win You Free Cheese for a Year

What's even more exciting is that one lucky cheeseboard assembler will win a year's supply of cheese and a $500 Visa Gift Card. To enter the challenge and have the opportunity to win, you'll need to follow a few simple steps.

Cheeseboards are so delightful. They are the answer to our desire to have an elegant little treat. It's endless snacking, made beautiful. Walt Wines and Cypress Grove recognized this, and the two companies launched the Ultimate Cheeseboard Challenge . It's an opportunity to show off your cheeseboard artistry.

First, you need to follow @WaltWines and @CypressGrovers on Instagram. Then, you get to do the fun part and assemble your cheeseboard. Get as creative and fantastical as you'd like, but make sure it can pair well with Walt Pinot Noir. After you build your masterpiece, take a photo of it and post it to Instagram, which has to be on your feed. Finally, tag Walt Wines and Cypress Grovers in the post, and voila, you're entered to win!

You have until May 31 to submit your entry, and the winner of the challenge will be announced on June 1. Make sure that your Instagram account is public so that the entry can be seen. Only people 21 and up that have a physical mailing address in the United States are eligible to enter.

So, gather your cheeses, crackers, and fruits and get to building your dairy-laden masterpiece!