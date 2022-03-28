Get Ultimate Endless Shrimp at Red Lobster This Weekend

Ultimate Endless Shrimp is back at Red Lobster for the first two weekends in April, which means you'll have several chances to get your hands on literally as much shrimp as possible. The deal is available for $19.99 and includes Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and a Grilled Shrimp skewer. Each option is its own world of flavor.

Garlic Shrimp Scampi is a classic garlic shrimp scampi oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Skewer is a grilled shrimp skewer with a butter garlic glaze covering it.

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp comes fried, hand-dipped, and tossed in flaky coconut with a signature piña colada sauce.

Walt's Favorite Shrimp is lightly fried, hand-breaded, and butterflied with cocktail sauce.

Here's the fine print on the deal. Ultimate Endless Shrimp will be offered to customers during the weekends of April 1 through April 3 and April 8 and April 10. The shrimp options are mix and match, meaning you could taste all the shrimp listed above if you were so inclined. In addition to the shrimp, each order comes with one side and an unlimited number of Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

The deal won't be available in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the New York City Times Square location. If you order Ultimate Endless Shrimp to-go, you'll be able to pick up four orders of shrimp in any combination you'd like.

If you were looking for a way to jazz up your weekend, what can beat an endless shrimp supply? Not much!