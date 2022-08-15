Here's How to Win $100,000, Travel the World, and Develop Your Own Wine Brand

Are you someone with a deep passion for wine, a love of traveling, and a dream of starting your own winery? Well, I've got the ultimate sweepstakes for you. The Ultimate Wine Insider Contest will name one winner that will get a $100,000, all-expense paid wine adventure in France, Italy, South Africa, and Chile, an immersive wine industry experience, and the ability to craft four new wines.

You'll also get the opportunity to develop an influencer platform and to market wine as the first Ultimate Wine Insider. This is a life-changing opportunity for someone who dreams of making a life change to be centered around wine.

To apply for this contest, you'll need to submit a video that really shows what you love about wine and why you would be the perfect ambassador for Wine Insiders. You don't have to be a sommelier or formally trained in wine. You only need to be passionate and bring something unique to the table.

You won't have to worry about quitting your job to take on the role, either. You'll just need to book some vacation time to visit those four countries. In Chile, you can see Cremaschi Furlotti, a 130-year-old family winery that produces 75 varieties of wine. In France, you'll visit Château de Monbazillac, a 16th-century castle in Périgord, Southwest France, producing white wine. In Italy, you'll see Cantina Etrusca, where a family winery has been making Tuscan wines for 70 years. In South Africa, you'll visit Radford Dale, which produces in Stellenbosch and the Cape of Good Hope.

You must be at least 21 years old to be eligible for this contest. Submissions must be entered by October 14, 2022 at 11:59 EST. You can submit your complete entry here. You'll also be able to find the official rules for the contest on the application page.