Checking in on the 9-Month Cruise Passengers After 3 Months at Sea

Royal Caribbean's Ultimate World Cruise has already been at sea for three months—making it a third of the way through its nine-month journey traversing the globe. In that time, passengers aboard Serenade of the Seas have made stops in 19 countries, and have crossed the infamous Drake Passage to catch a glimpse of Antarctica.

The cruise initially was a major source of public fascination, especially as the cruisers on board the ship started sharing their experience on TikTok. At one point, there was speculative casting for an IRL White Lotus-style fantasy series. But, with the exception of influencer Marc Sebastian stirring up some commotion among Royal Caribbean fans back in January, there really hasn't been much onboard drama. At least that's what Brandee Lake, one of the cruise's nine-month passengers, explained to Thrillist over the phone on the three-month anniversary of the cruise's launch.

"It's funny, I feel like that's kind of why I guess people have 'lost interest in us.' All of us, I think, aren't posting for that, but just to really just document our travels," Lake said. "There is no drama."

This vibe can be felt in a lot of the content posted on TikTok—most of the cruisers are simply posting about ship life and different ports and activities they are getting to do. The three months at sea, Lake said, have really just brought the Serenade of the Seas "cast" closer together.

"I say, if anything, we're probably closer now because we actually know each other as people, not just as TikTokers," Lake continued. "And most of us are people we would've chosen to be friends with anyway."

Life on the ship is pretty routine during sailing days. Here’s what Lake shared about her time aboard the ship so far:

Thrillist: How does the time pass while cruising for three months?

Brandee Lake: There's days when I'm like, "Oh, my gosh, I can't believe it's been three months." And there's other days where it's like, "Oh, my gosh, I can't believe it's been three months." I know that sounds like the same thing, but there's some days that it seems like it's been a while and there's other days that are like, "Oh, my gosh, it's going by too quickly." But I'd say it feels more like it's going by too quickly.

What has been your favorite stop during the Ultimate World Cruise?

I think it's a growing sentiment—none of us can get over the beauty of Antarctica. Antarctica was something that was just so special and different. Our ship was too big, so we weren't allowed to get off, but still, the beauty and splendor. You didn't have to get off to really feel it.