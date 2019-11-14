You Get a Totally Free Burger on Friday Because This Chain Wants You to Give Them a Try

We're all creatures of habit. You drive the same route to work every day. When you're exhausted, you've got a go-to dinner recipe. You know your favorite dish at the local Chinese restaurant. You turn on The Office more often than you'd care to admit. Umami Burger is betting big on it being able to change at least a bit of your routine.
The small chain has just changed its burger menu for the first time in 10 years. So, it's declared that Free Burger Day is November 15. It's basically exactly what it sounds like. You're getting a free burger and fries because Umami Burger thinks you're going to like what it serves. It sounds too good to be true, but there's no restriction on what burger you order, and you don't have to buy anything to nab the freebie. (It's worth noting at this point that Thrillist previously had it among the "Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.")
The chain serves 100% hormone and antibiotic-free beef burgers and offers the option to substitute an Impossible Burger for beef. There are only 16 participating locations, so it's not accessible to everyone. Nonetheless, Umami has restaurants in Anaheim, Chicago, Costa Mesa, Los Angeles, New York City, Oakland, Palo Alto, and San Francisco. The only locations where this deal isn't available are at LAX and the Irvine Spectrum.
"Umami Burger is my chance to share what a real burger can taste like with the world," said Nate Appleman, Umami Burger COO and recipient of the James Beard Rising Star Chef. "This was an opportunity to dig into something that customers crave and deliver them a quality and overall yummy meal. I wanted to highlight the unique, bold ingredients and big flavors Umami is known for with some new, fresh standouts. I’m personally backing every item on this menu."
If you've been holding out, waiting for a chance to try an Umami near you, your time has arrived. It's not going to cost you anything. Even if you don't like it, you kind of come out on top.
