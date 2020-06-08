This Glittery Fruity Pebbles Beer Has Arrived to Vastly Improve Breakfast
It's called Unicorn Farts, and it's back again this summer.
It's been about a year since the world was last graced with a sour beer loaded with glitter and Fruity Pebbles chilling behind a label that features a unicorn expelling a rainbow from its butt. Well, it's back this year, bringing all the child-like adult the mythical flatulence they desire.
The Baltimore-based brewery is again releasing Sour Me Unicorn Farts, a glittered sour ale made with Fruity Pebbles, fruit additions, and edible glitter. It's once again a collaboration with Diablo Doughnuts, and it will once again remind you of the funny but disgusting Squatty Potty ads. The beer is crafted to emulate the donut shop's Fruity Pebbles donut as a sour beer.
“This year’s batch is a special one,” Chris Wood, Director of Brewery Operations for DuClaw, said in a statement. “Our industry is fighting right now, and we are incredibly grateful for the demand. We’ve tweaked the recipe slightly to better show off the Fruity Pebbles flavors of the doughnut, and we’re excited and ready to get it out there.”
The beer starts to roll out this month, but the timing will vary by location. "Due to incredible demand and a small staff, it will be a slow roll out," the brewery told fans in its newsletter. You'll be able to find it in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. You'll be sipping Unicorn Farts with your feet dangling in a kiddie pool before you know it.
