This Glittery Fruity Pebbles Beer Has Arrived to Vastly Improve Breakfast

It's been about a year since the world was last graced with a sour beer loaded with glitter and Fruity Pebbles chilling behind a label that features a unicorn expelling a rainbow from its butt. Well, it's back this year, bringing all the child-like adult the mythical flatulence they desire.

The Baltimore-based brewery is again releasing Sour Me Unicorn Farts, a glittered sour ale made with Fruity Pebbles, fruit additions, and edible glitter. It's once again a collaboration with Diablo Doughnuts, and it will once again remind you of the funny but disgusting Squatty Potty ads. The beer is crafted to emulate the donut shop's Fruity Pebbles donut as a sour beer.