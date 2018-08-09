This Creepy Sea Creature Has Slithery Tentacles And Will Give You Nightmares

Here's a reminder that the deep ocean is not a welcoming place, lest you're an aqueous hell-beast with huge and terrifying teeth. The latest creature to emerge from this darkened world is a creepy, purple-ish, tentacled thing, and it looks more like a CGI-produced monster than an earthly life form.
According to the Daily Mail, this unidentified thing was found in the Kien Giang province of Vietnam last month. The man who reportedly found it, Du Nam Du, observed the mysterious organism with some bystanders.
As the creature moves its hundreds of tentacles, its unclear if it will slither away, or perhaps expand and consume all the physical matter in its wake. It's like the Shimmer from Annihilation, only without the steroidal bear and people turning into vegetables.
Upon observation, one local reportedly remarked: "It's a monster. One day it will come back out of the ocean. It'll be ten times bigger."
Whether or not those words were actually said doesn't really matter, because deep in your heart you know they're undoubtedly true.
h/t Digg
