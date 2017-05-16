Train Station Display Accidentally Shows Porn to Commuters

Commuters may have been pulling at their collar in Washington D.C.'s Union Station on Monday night. One of the station's digital displays began playing porn out of nowhere and oh my, is it getting hot in here?
"What the hell is that?" shouted one man, vocalizing what everyone was thinking, in a video attained by Gizmodo.
Station officials are investigating the incident and aren't currently sure whether it was a hack, an unfortunate accident, or a lewd prank. "I was pretty speechless. I couldn’t believe this was happening in public and especially during rush hour," one woman told the Washington Post. She initially shared a video of the saucy rush hour display on Twitter, but later took it down.
The screens were only recently installed as a part of a renovation project.
For commuters who saw the incident, the peep show was mercifully short. A Roti employee helped shut the machine down at the display terminal. Officials say the screen will remain off until they're confident the randy machine can be controlled.
While most statements on the matter were a little contrite, Pornhub VP Corey Price struck a different tone in a statement to Gizmodo. "Pornhub is accessed by nearly 75 million fans across the world each day," he said. "It’s entirely possible the perpetrator of this incident was an avid fan who was perusing our content and unfortunately mishandled the technology behind the video screen at Union Hall. While we don’t condone such behavior — by any means — whatsoever, especially broadcasting unwarranted material to innocent passersby, we do hope it provided some…relief…in the midst of a hellacious commute home."
There you go.
