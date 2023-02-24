United & Air Canada Just Added 2 New Routes & More Transborder 'Shuttle' Flights

Traveling to and from Canada is about to become much easier this summer. United Airlines and Air Canada just announced that they're increasing service just in time for the hottest season, and they are also adding new routes to their schedule.

In a joint effort, United and Air Canada will start offering new nonstop routes connecting the US with some of Canada's main hubs. One of them will offer a United-operated flight between Washington-Dulles and Calgary, and it will start on June 2 with once-daily flights.

Passengers looking to fly to or from Vancouver will be able to do so thanks to the new route connecting Washington-Dulles and the British Columbia hub, which will be available five days a week starting June 1. Thanks to the carriers' code-sharing policies on the new routes, both Aeroplan and MileagePlus members will be able to accumulate miles.

Some existing routes are also getting increased service this summer. With a 20% increase in schedule capacity compared to last summer, the two carriers will offer more than 260 daily transborder departures. Thanks to the coordinated schedule, both carriers will be able to provide "shuttle-style" hourly service between main Air Canada and United hubs, which includes 16 daily flights between Toronto and Newark, 13 daily flights between Toronto and Chicago, and 11 daily flights between Vancouver and San Francisco.

Western Canada will also see an increase in transborder flights connecting it to the US. As part of the service increase, the airlines will offer nine daily flights between Vancouver and Newark, Houston and Chicago, and seven daily flights connecting Los Angeles and Vancouver. Additionally, the airlines will operate a second daily flight between Calgary and both Chicago and Houston, and a second daily flight will also be added to the Edmonton-Denver route.

For more information and to take a look at the schedules, you can visit both Air Canada's and United's websites.