Hurry! United Is Having a $49 One-Day-Only Flight Sale

United is having a one-day-only flight sale for flights as low as $49. The abrupt intensity of this first sentence is the same intensity I need you to manifest if you have any get-the-hell-out-of-where-ever-I-live-to-see-something-new-because-seasonal-depression-is-real travel plans for January or February.

One-way fares are starting at $49, but to grab this sale, you'll have to book today. Doors to these cheap flights close at midnight, December 14. If you are anything like me, and you've waited until the last possible minute to figure out your holiday travel schedule, unfortunately, this sale won't be it. According to some of the fine print on the website, "Travel may not begin until December 28 and must be completed by March 9, 2022." January 2, 2022, is also listed as a blackout date for travel.

Here are some of the deals listed:

Nashville to Chicago (vice versa) for $49

Charleston to Washington DC (vice versa) for $49

Washington DC to Myrtle Beach (vice versa) for $49

New York to Atlanta (vice versa) for $49

Portland to San Francisco (vice versa) for $69

Los Angeles to Colorado Springs (vice versa) for $89

If United doesn't have the deals you're looking for, don't sweat it. JetBlue, Frontier, and Southwest are both having big sales today as well. Happy and safe travels, and remember to wear your mask at all times during your flight.