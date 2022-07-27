United Airlines Just Added 120 Routes for College Football Fans This Fall

You might describe the months of September to November simply as "fall," autumn," or even "spooky season," but to a spirited portion of the population, it's college football season. For the latter camp, United Airlines is adding 120 routes, so fans can catch their team on the road.

According to a survey conducted by the airline, more than 80% of its loyalty customers are planning to fly to a game this season. As a result, the carrier is adding connections to more than 45 away games, with the country's biggest football powerhouses—including Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Michigan—in mind.

"College football fans love following their team on the road and this year we're making it easier than ever," Michael Weeks, United's managing director of domestic schedule development and publication, said in a news release. "We're flying nonstop to some of the most historic football towns in the country, including South Bend, Columbus, and Baton Rouge, and also significantly expanding our service on the west coast to help more PAC 12 fans travel to cheer on their teams."

The airline has built routes around the season's key games, including flights between State College, PA and Detroit, MI for the Penn State vs. University of Michigan game; Cedar Rapids, IA and Columbus, OH for the University of Iowa vs. Ohio State game; and South Bend, IN and Los Angeles for the Notre Dame vs. USC game. You can check out the website for the full roster of new routes.

The news of new routes comes after the carrier slashed 12% of July flights from Newark Airport in July, and slimmed down its fall schedule.