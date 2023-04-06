United Is Adding 114 International Flights to Top Summer Destinations

If you've been dreaming of taking an international vacation this summer, one airline's summer flight schedule is offering all of the inspiration you need to get as far away as you want. United Airlines is expanding its summer service by 25% compared to its summer 2022 schedule. The airline is adding 114 flights to its schedule, including 25 entirely new routes. The new service will include Malaga, Dubai, and Stockholm. The expansion comes as demand for international summer travel has increased, compared to 2022. Additional flights will be added to Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, Shannon, Edinburgh, and Naples. One of the added routes will connect San Francisco and Rome with a direct flight. United will also offer 23 daily flights to London-Heathrow, plus 10 daily transatlantic flights to Tokyo-Haneda, Tokyo-Narita, and Osaka. "United will give travelers more options than ever before this summer – especially if they want to fly internationally," said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "With unprecedented demand for travel overseas, we'll have more service to popular cities while also adding new and unique destinations for customers to explore."

Courtesy of United Airlines

Daily service between Newark and Dubai began on March 25, making United the only US airline to offer non-stop flights to Dubai from the US. Starting on May 31, there will also be a direct flight connecting Malaga and Newark, along with Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca. For the first time since 2019, there will also be a direct United flight from Newark to Stockholm starting on May 27. On May 25, United will begin offering daily flights connecting Chicago O’Hare and Shannon, Ireland and Barcelona, Spain. For a second year, United will also offer flights to Amman, Jordan; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Tenerife, Spain, which no other North American airline offers. The airline also resumed service between Denver and Tokyo/Narita, and San Francisco to Hong Kong. There will now also be a flight connecting Washington Dulles and Los Angeles to Tokyo/Haneda. Basically, no matter where you live in the US, there's likely to be a new United flight to quickly and directly connect you with some other part of the world. You can explore routes and book flights at United.com. Just remember to book soon, as summer flights will likely only get pricier as time passes.

Looking for more travel inspo? If you're ready for an adventure but not sure where you'd like to go or what to do, we're on it. The best new hotels opening up around the world. The most Instagram-worthy Airbnbs. The latest details on our remarkable national parks. It's all here along with all the travel news you need to stay informed and inspired.