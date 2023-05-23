United Airlines Has Launched 6 New Routes from a Popular Hub

Denver residents will soon have plenty more options to fly out of their city, courtesy of United Airlines.

The carrier just announced today that it is planning to grow its Denver presence by not only adding 35 flights total to its service, but also by expanding its routes out of Denver with six new ones. Additionally, starting this summer, United will double both the number of early morning departures as well as that of late evening arrivals in and out of the hub, which will allow travelers more flexible schedules to work with when planning their trips.

The new routes will all be non-stop, and they'll serve both international and domestic destinations. United will be the only airline out of Denver serving four out of the six destinations, including Dayton, Ohio; Greensboro, North Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The other two new routes will connect Denver to Jamaica's Montego Bay and Asheville, North Carolina.

Travelers can expect the new routes to begin service right after the end of the summer and throughout the fall. Flights to the US mainland, including those to Asheville, Dayton, Greensboro, and Lexington, will commence on September 29. On October 29, United will start service connecting Denver and San Juan, while passengers looking to fly to Montego Bay with United will have to wait until November 4.