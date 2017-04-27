United Just Reached a Settlement with the Man Violently Dragged Off a Plane

United Airlines has faced a weeks-long international firestorm of criticism after videos showed officials violently removing a man from a seat and dragging him off one of its flights earlier this month. Now, it looks like both parties involved in the now-infamous incident are ready to put it behind them.
Attorneys for Dr. David Dao, the man who was violently dragged of United flight 3411 on April 9, announced Thursday that he has reached an "amicable settlement" with the airline for the injuries he received during the widely criticized incident, according to a report by NBC News. The amount of the settlement, however, was not disclosed under the agreement. Dao suffered a broken nose, a concussion, and lost two teeth as a result of his forcible removal, which sparked a costly and bruising public relations disaster for the company.
Thomas Demetrio, one of Dao's lawyers, commended United and its CEO, Oscar Munoz, in a statement reading, "Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right, and he has. In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate responsibility, United is to be applauded."
But considering the legging controversy that embroiled United before the incident involving Dao and the recent mysterious death of a prized rabbit on one of its flights, it's probably safe to say the airline won't be "applauded" by many people any time soon. The settlement with Dao, however, appears to be a positive end to a tragic story.
United confirmed news of the agreement, and issued the following statement:
"We are pleased to report that United and Dr. Dao have reached an amicable resolution of the unfortunate incident that occurred aboard flight 3411. We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do."
Notably, news of the settlement comes on the same day United announced multiple policy changes, including one that ensures customers seated on its planes will no longer have to involuntarily give up their set "unless safety or security is at risk," according to a press release. Many of the changes are effective immediately. As always, safe travels, folks.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.