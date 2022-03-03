United Airlines Introduces a Bag Drop Shortcut to Make Traveling a Little Easier

Check-in lines are one of the most excruciating parts of flying. Depending on the airport you are flying out of, it could add anywhere from a few minutes to multiple hours onto your journey. Thankfully, United Airlines will now offer bag drop services to speed up the check-in process.

The bag drop shortcut is a free service that will allow travelers to check their bags in about one minute, instead of having to wait in lengthy lines to get to the ticket desk. Now, you'll be able to check-in for your flight on the United app and select the number of bags you are traveling with. When you arrive at the airport, you'll need to find the United bag drop area. The app will give you directions.

When you arrive at the bag drop, a United employee will check your ID, you'll scan your boarding pass, and the United employee will attach a bag tag. Voila! Your bag is on the way to the plane, and you are on your way to security.

"Our initial customer data proves this free, simple-to-use process saves our customers time and energy as they get ready for their flight," said Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer for United, in a statement to Thrillist. "We're thrilled to be the first to offer this service to all customers who check-in on our award-winning mobile app."

Right now, this service is available at all seven United Airlines hubs in the US. Those hubs are the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Denver International Airport, Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport in Guam, Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington DC, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Los Angeles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport.

The airline plans to expand the service to at least a dozen more airports this year.