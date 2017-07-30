United Baggage Mess Summarizes Everything About Flying in 2017

It's been quite a year for airlines, headlined by the unfortunate treatment of Dr. David Dao on a United flight. However, that's been far from the only incident. In fact, there have been so many ridiculous stories (often captured on video) that the shock is wearing off when something bad happens. Sometimes it feels like it's just another flight.
Reddit user TwoPointZero_gpa captured a moment that might be the perfect metaphor for all of the flight nightmares of 2017. From his seat, he recorded the airline's baggage conveyor belt to nowhere. One after another, the bags drop as though it's supposed to be this way.
The video has been seen almost two million times on Reddit alone.
The gate-checked bags were aboard a July 19 flight stationed at Chicago's O'Hare Airport. "I had just finished boarding my connecting flight to Duluth via O'Hare," the user told Thrillist, "en route to beautiful Cornucopia, Wisconsin. While I was seated in the window seat, I noticed the conveyor belt was being set up for the luggage that myself and most other people on the plane had to check plane-side due to the small size of the overhead storage on the plane."
Thump. Thump. The bags tumbled to the ground. The user said an employee noticed the mistake and hurried to fix the issue, but no announcement was made, and there was no apology from the airline at the time.
"We are concerned by this video and are working with our team at O’Hare to make sure all appropriate action will be taken," Frank Benenati, the Director of Corporate Communications for United Airlines, later told the International Business Times.
Hopefully, the passengers from that flight are going to get a taste of the international treats from United's dessert trucks that are in New York and San Francisco this week, promoting new international travel destinations. They deserve a little good news from an airline.
