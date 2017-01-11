United's New 'Basic Economy' Tickets Don't Let You Bring a Carry-on

With its newest policy, United Airlines is banning carry-on luggage for certain economy class customers, which means the airline surely doesn’t care about pissing off the majority of its clientele.

Announced Wednesday, United’s new Basic Economy Service is a measure meant to cut costs through lower fares, albeit with the major catch of disallowing any carry-on luggage apart from small shoulder bags, backpacks or laptop bags. The Airline explains the extra strict terms of the policy on its website, writing that if you’re packing a “small item that is 9 inches x 10 inches x 17 inches (22 cm x 25 cm x 43 cm) or less," you should be clear. Surely everyone will heed that fine-printed rule before rushing to the gate.