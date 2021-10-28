United Airlines Is Bringing Back Liquor Sales Despite Increase in Unruly Passengers

Booze is making a comeback at United Airlines. The company plans to resume hard liquor sales in November, despite an increase in incidents involving unruly passengers. The airline's decision comes one day after an American Airlines flight was diverted when a passenger allegedly attacked a flight attendant.

The Points Guy reported that United plans to start selling liquor in the coach cabin again beginning on November 15. The airline announced the news in an internal memo obtained by the outlet. Hard liquor won't be available on all United flights, however. It will be sold on all flights 301 miles or more in domestic, Canadian, and Latin American markets. Customers will once again have the option to order vodka, gin, whiskey, and other single-serve miniature versions of their favorite booze while flying.

United said in its memo that crews should only serve passengers one small bottle at a time. Customers will have to pay for their booze. Global Services members will get a complimentary alcoholic drink while seated in coach, however. Crews were advised that they should be on alert about overserved passengers.

"As always, flight attendants are responsible for recognizing alcohol and drug intoxication symptoms and should report any customer who appears to be under the influence," the memo reads, according to The Points Guy.

United addressed its liquor sales policy change in a statement issued to the outlet.

"Our decision to bring back liquor was heavily informed by feedback from both our customers and employees. The incidence of unruly passengers is very low compared to our number of customers overall and is also low in comparison to what other U.S. carriers are seeing," a rep for the company said. "With travel demand on the rise and the many safety protocols we have in place, particularly with our suite of contactless payment solutions, now felt like the right time to expand our inflight beverage menu."

Before deciding to resume hard liquor sales, United had been serving only beer, wine, and hard seltzer in coach cabins, and hard liquor was limited to those sitting in higher classes.

The news comes amid a period of strife in the airline industry. Crews have seen an uptick in incidents involving unruly passengers, some of which have been fueled by alcohol. Many of the incidents have been related to mask mandates. Airline crews have been verbally and physically assaulted. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stepped in, attempted to thwart these issues with hefty fines. Additionally, airlines like American and Southwest stopped in-flight liquor sales in coach.