United Airlines Will Let You Cancel Your Basic Economy Fares for the First Time Ever

There are obvious drawbacks to booking a basic economy seat, and we're not just talking about the lack of legroom. These budget-friendly fares are often more difficult, or in some cases, entirely ineligible, for cancellations. In fact, up until now, United Airlines had that very policy.

The airline has introduced an update, which will officially go into effect on Wednesday, that will allow passengers to cancel their basic economy fares for the first time, Travel & Leisure reports.

Here's how it works: If you've already secured your basic economy ticket, you can either upgrade to the standard economy or cancel altogether for a fee.

"As part of an ongoing effort to offer more flexibility, United is making it easier for customers to change their Basic Economy tickets," a United Airlines spokeswoman told the outlet, noting that travelers can "either pay to upgrade to a standard economy ticket, which will allow them to reschedule their flight and give all the benefits of a standard economy ticket, including premier benefits, free seat assignments, a free carry-on bag and more; or if a customer doesn't want to rebook, they can cancel their trip and receive a residual credit for their basic economy ticket."

Cancellations on basic economy will get you a flight credit for your ticket price, but minus a fee. Domestic flights will incur a $49.50 fee on one-way and $99 on roundtrips, while international flights will cost you $99.50 on one-way and $199 for your roundtrip cancellation.