United Airlines Just Pledged to Get Rid of Two Annoying Fees Permanently

Look, I've got complaints about airlines, you've got complaints, and every stand-up comedian in the 90s had a half-hour's worth of flight-related grievances. Living through a pandemic has done little to change the situation, but United Airlines vowed on August 30 to do away with at least one of those costly issues.

United announced on Sunday that it will permanently make it free for customers to change domestic flights within the US. That means no more fees when you need to take a different flight. The airline says that it was one of the most-requested policy changes it heard from customers, and the policy change will make it the "first legacy US airline to eliminate this fee permanently." That change will be applied to all Economy and Premium cabin tickets. Swapping flights used to cost $200, and it'd cost you $75 to be added to the standby list for a different flight on the same day.

"Change is inevitable these days – but it's how we respond to it that matters most. When we hear from customers about where we can improve, getting rid of this fee is often the top request," Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, said in an announcement video. "Following previous tough times, airlines made difficult decisions to survive, sometimes at the expense of customer service. United Airlines won't be following that same playbook as we come out of this crisis. Instead, we're taking a completely different approach – and looking at new ways to serve our customers better."

The announcement comes as airlines continue struggling to attract travelers as COVID-19 continues to spread across the US. With new information on the coronavirus coming out regularly, it's a time when the ability to change flights can mean a lot to someone who has decided to travel. (Though, the CDC continues to advise that "staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.")

It will also become free to add yourself to a standby list to travel on a different flight the same day as your original departure date. Though, that doesn't take effect until January 1, 2021, according to United's announcement. Additionally, the waiver for new tickets that permits unlimited changes with no fees will be extended through Decembver 31, 2020. That policy has been in place for all tickets purchased after March 3 this year, and it applies to domestic and international travel.

However, the airline does not promise that staff will smile or acknowledge you if you start any "what's the deal with airline food"-style jokes. Don't do it.