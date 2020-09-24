United Airlines Is Now Offering Customers COVID-19 Tests

We should all be taking a better safe than sorry route when it comes to COVID-19 precautions, especially when it applies to travel, which remains a risky venture amidst the pandemic. But if you are choosing to hop a flight, it's important to get tested ahead of time for the health and safety of yourself and others. Now, United Airlines will help you achieve that.

The Chicago-based carrier announced plans Thursday to offer easy coronavirus testing for customers flying between San Francisco International Airport and Hawaii. According to the press release, travelers can opt in on either a rapid test the day of their flight or a self-collected, mail-in test prior to traveling. Though the program, which is set to begin October 15, will only be offered in SF for the time-being, the airline is hoping to bring COVID testing to other major hubs. The company opted to premiere the testing between the destinations because of the high volume of flights.

"Our new COVID testing program is another way we are helping customers meet their destinations’ entry requirements, safely and conveniently," chief customer officer Toby Enqvist said in a statement. "We’ll look to quickly expand customer testing to other destinations and U.S. airports later this year to complement our state-of-the-art cleaning and safety measures that include a mandatory mask policy, antimicrobial and electrostatic spraying and our hospital-grade HEPA air filtration systems."