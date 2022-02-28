United Airlines Cuts 17 More Routes Across the U.S.
The cuts include routes from Chicago, Houston, and more.
Even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolls back COVID-19 safety precautions around the country, the pandemic is still disrupting the airline industry. In December, Delta Air Lines cut 10 routes, and in November, American Airlines cut 27 routes. United Airlines is the latest to announce route cuts in areas with lower demand or intense competition from another airline. The carrier will be cutting 17 domestic flights, most of which will affect service between major US cities and smaller regional airports.
The following flights, which are operated by United Airlines affiliated carriers, have been canceled. United confirmed the changes.
- Denver (DEN) to Dayton, Ohio (DAY) via SkyWest Airlines
- Newark (EWR) to Oklahoma City (OKC) via Republic Airways
- Newark (EWR) to Omaha (OMA) via Republic Airways
- Newark (EWR) to Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS) via GoJet Airlines
- Washington Dulles (IAD) to Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE) via Air Wisconsin
- Washington Dulles (IAD) to Lexington, Kentucky (LEX) via Air Wisconsin
- Washington Dulles (IAD) to Madison, Wisconsin (MSN) via Air Wisconsin
- Washington Dulles (IAD) to Oklahoma City (OKC) via Mesa Airlines
- Washington Dulles (IAD) to Pensacola, Florida (PNS) via Air Wisconsin
- Houston (IAH) to Alexandria, Louisiana (AEX) via both CommutAir and SkyWest Airlines
- Houston (IAH) to Columbia, South Carolina (CAE) via CommutAir
- Houston (IAH) to Akron-Canton, Ohio (CAK) via Mesa Airlines
- Chicago (ORD) to Bismarck, North Dakota (BIS) via Air Wisconsin
- Chicago (ORD) to Charlottesville, Virginia (CHO) via Air Wisconsin
- Chicago (ORD) to Jackson, Mississippi (JAN) via Air Wisconsin
- Chicago (ORD) to Pasco-Tri Cities, Washington (PSC) via SkyWest Airlines
- Chicago (ORD) to Redmond, Oregon (RDM) via SkyWest Airlines
In a statement to The Points Guy, United Airlines said that the route cuts are part of “regular adjustments to its schedule in response to market demand and staffing resources to ensure we can best serve our customers.”
With these service changes, United is only completely ending all routes in one city. United will no longer be flying out of Alexandria, Lousiana starting on June 2. The other listed cities will still have flights from United on different routes.
