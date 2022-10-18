United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

You'll need to choose another airline if this destination is on your itinerary.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 10/18/2022 at 4:18 PM

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative.

The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles was the only non-stop flight between the town and the continental US. There will still be connecting flights from Hilo to other islands via airlines like Hawaiian Air and Southwest Airlines, but for anyone looking to head directly to or from Hilo, that option will soon be gone.

Hilo is on the northeastern side of the Big Island, and a 90-minute drive from the Kona International Airport. That means you can still access the city with a direct flight, but you should plan on adding driving time to your commute.

This change in service is one of many that United Airlines has announced in 2022. In addition to cuts like the route from LA to Hilo, the airline has also expanded its 2023 service to major tourist destinations in other parts of the world.

Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.