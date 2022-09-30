United Airlines Is Cutting 12 Routes and Ending Service in 4 Cities

United Airlines is cutting more flights from its schedule. According to The Points Guy, the airline will cut several routes from its Los Angeles and San Francisco hubs and end service to four cities altogether.

The 12 cut routes are:

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Colorado Springs Airport (COS)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Dane County Regional Airport (MSN)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Eugene Airport (EUG)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to

Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport (MFR)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA)

O'Hare International Airport (ORD) to Eugene Airport (EUG)

O'Hare International Airport (ORD) to Santa Barbara Airport (SBA)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Dane County Regional Airport (MSN)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Will Rogers World Airport (OKC)



Service will be entirely cut from Clarksburg, West Virginia starting November 30, Lewisburg, West Virginia on October 31, West Paducah, Kentucky starting December 6, and Weyers Cave on October 31.

Cirium first reported these changes, and a spokesperson for United confirmed them to TPG. Most of the 12 routes that were cut were put on hiatus due to the pandemic, with United intending to revive the routes in Summer 2023. This latest announcement confirms that the routes will not be returning.