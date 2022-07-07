United Airlines Is Cutting Even More Flights This Fall

In late June, United Airlines announced plans to cancel 12% of its Newark departures due to "congestion challenges" at the airport. However, the changes don't end there. With persistent flight delays, cancellations, and staffing shortages, the carrier has also decided to slim down its fall schedule.

On Monday, city leaders announced that United Airlines is nixing flights from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport to Denver, USA Today reports. Airport Director Barry Helmick called the decision disappointing.

"United flights out of Flagstaff are at 90% load capacity, meaning 90% of the seats are filled which is viewed as very successful in the commercial airline industry," Helmick said, per USA Today. "We will continue to stay in contact with United during 2022 in hopes we can reestablish service in 2023."

United will also end its current service to Texarkana, Arkansas. According to the outlet, routes between Houston and Texarkana will end September 6, while Denver and Flagstaff will be cut by October 30.

"We've made the difficult decision to suspend service to two cities this fall—Flagstaff and Texarkana—and have already started working with customers on alternate plans," United Airlines said in a statement to The Arizona Republic.